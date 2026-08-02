Project Spotlight: CNN Is Missing From Its Own Merger

Last July, on a stage owned by Paramount, in front of a camera owned by Paramount, a man employed by Paramount told several million people that his employer had just handed the President of the United States sixteen million dollars, and that the technical term for the transaction was a big fat bribe.

It may well have been the last honest thing broadcast on CBS—at least if Larry Ellison has anything to say about it.

The audience laughed, the advertisers got their spots, and the show went to commercial on schedule. Three days later CBS announced that the number one program in late night would not be coming back, and described the decision as purely financial, which is what this business says when it would rather you did not ask a second question. One week after that, the federal government approved the sale of CBS to the Ellison family. The whole sequence, settlement to approval, ran twenty-three days.

They declined to renew him, and the distinction matters, because a cancellation would have meant somebody panicked. A non-renewal meant they could let him finish out the season. He kept the desk and the band and the audience for ten more months and said whatever he wanted into that camera the entire time. He could have spent every remaining night of his career on the sixteen million dollars, and the decision behind him would have sat exactly where it already sat, in a room where nothing said on television reaches.

A company that needs something from a government begins behaving like a company that needs something from a government, and everybody inside works out what is expected without being told. Suppression is expensive and it leaves fingerprints. Anticipation is free, and anticipation is what ownership actually buys. CBS was the network with protections in writing, and we are coming back to that.

Frozen Assets

Three sovereign wealth funds are buying thirty-eight and a half percent of the new Warner Brothers Paramount, and everybody I have raised it with shrugs. A sovereign wealth fund is a national government’s money, run by that government, for that government’s purposes. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is chaired by Mohammed bin Salman, the man American intelligence concluded ordered the murder of Jamal Khashoggi, a columnist for the Washington Post. Abu Dhabi and Qatar are the other two, and Larry Ellison’s contribution is a co-signature worth forty billion four hundred million dollars backed by Oracle stock that has fallen close to half since June. Three governments brought the cash.

It looks like an ordinary Tuesday. A producer in Atlanta is holding a story about a jailed Saudi blogger, and between that desk and the rundown sits a chain of small professional judgments, at the end of which the story runs shorter, or later, or somewhere else entirely. Everyone in that chain will believe the call was theirs, and they will be right.

Check out the merger documentary ft. Mark Ruffalo, Corey Booker, Katie Phang, and myself!

Every conversation about this merger circles three questions. Will the Ellisons sell CNN. Will Bari Weiss gut CBS News. Is CNN even worth anything anymore. All three assume CNN’s future is still waiting to be decided, and after nine months in these filings I think it was decided in October of last year. By decided I mean prepared, because nobody has signed anything. Every piece of work you would have to finish before selling a news network has been finished. A year ago you could not have handed CNN to anybody. Tonight you could do it in an afternoon.

Last Friday a federal judge stopped this merger, Paramount volunteered to sit on its hands until a verdict or June of 2027, and the coverage called it a victory. Larry Ellison spent eight months getting publicly rejected, went hostile, and put forty billion dollars of his own signature behind the offer, and we are supposed to believe he rolled over. Grow up. A man accepts a year of nothing when the year costs him nothing, and this merger was never closing before the November midterms anyway. The order stops the merger. It does not stop anybody from selling a news network.

Terms and Omissions

Two agencies stand between a newsroom and money like this. CFIUS, the Treasury panel that reviews foreign investment in American assets, stayed out of it entirely, because Paramount informed Warner’s board in a December letter filed with the SEC that it had eliminated any potential CFIUS jurisdiction over the transaction. Eliminated is a remarkable verb to use about an agency that decides for itself whether it has jurisdiction.

The FCC is in this story because twenty-eight local stations sit underneath CBS holding federal broadcast licenses, and a license holder cannot be more than twenty-five percent foreign-owned without the Commission signing off. The new company will be forty-nine and a half percent foreign-owned, so Paramount filed a petition asking permission. When a company is trying to convince the federal government that three foreign governments owning half of it is perfectly safe, what does it promise about its newsrooms?

I searched that petition for the words Cable News Network and got zero results. Page after page of funds and percentages and ownership charts, and the largest news operation in the building never comes up once. The commitments section, where a company volunteers guardrails because it wants something, promises that foreign investors will never touch editorial decisions at the broadcast stations and at CBS News. Those two items are the entire commitment.

The FCC’s whole authority runs through those licenses, so a broken promise about CBS is something the Commission can punish by taking one away. CNN is cable, which puts it outside the licensing system and outside the only leverage Washington had. Paramount volunteered that promise on its own, and six more words would have covered CNN. Somebody sat down and decided which newsrooms were worth protecting on paper, and the biggest one they own did not make the cut. While that document sat in a federal docket saying nothing about CNN, the President told reporters in December that it was imperative CNN be sold, that any deal be guaranteed and certain that CNN is part of it, and that he would probably be involved in the decision himself.

A name gets written into these documents only when writing it costs somebody something, and CNN’s name is missing from every place where writing it would have created an obligation.

Missing Persons

A decision like this has a date, and banks are where dates live, because a lender secures its claim the moment real money moves and has to record that claim in public. When the collateral is a brand name it gets recorded at the Patent and Trademark Office. I found it recorded on October 1st, eleven companies pledging their brand names to JPMorgan Chase with Cable News Network, Incorporated among them and one treasurer signing for all eleven, which is a single balance sheet wearing eleven names. Schedule A lists sixty-six trademarks, the trophy case. Section One grants a security interest in all Trademarks, including those sixty-six, and an included list is a sample rather than a boundary, so the net covers every mark those companies own and every dollar any of it ever sells for.

Somewhere in Irvine, California, a lawyer had a deadline. A sixteen billion dollar bridge loan funded on June 30th, the paperwork behind it had to reach the federal registries within ninety days, and ninety days landed on a Sunday. It was signed on Monday the 29th, in the last hour the calendar allowed. What I am looking at is a paralegal with a calendar. It also handed me a date, October 1st, and it handed me the name that office was using for the whole job, because all thirteen pages carry the same filename, and the filename is Project Spotlight.

Firms number their documents. The patent agreement filed that day ends in 540, the trademark agreement ends in 542, and I sat there looking at the hole where 541 should be. I went to the Copyright Office and found it, same signing date, same banks, which makes Project Spotlight a three-registry operation executed as a single act, in one day, from one desk. Its schedule itemizes five hundred sixty-nine titles, the crown jewels laid out in a row, Harry Potter and Batman and Game of Thrones and three hundred thirty-seven Warner films. CNN holds six hundred fifty-five copyright registrations of its own, and exactly one of them made the list, an Anthony Bourdain travel series. The blanket clause covers all six hundred fifty-five, the trademark registry runs the same arrangement with two of CNN’s thirty marks listed and all thirty caught in the net, and both offices index only what somebody typed onto the cover sheet. The claim is complete and the window onto it shows you almost nothing.

Recording is discretionary, and a signed agreement can sit in a drawer for weeks, which makes the filing date a decision of its own. They chose October 1st. Two companies were born in Delaware that morning, both of them empty. The first is Cable News Network, LLC, which is the real company’s name with a different suffix and nothing at all inside it, a box the shape of a news network. An empty twin has one use, as the receiving container for a conversion, the box you pour a corporation into when you want the same company in a more portable form. The second is Discovery Global Foreign Holdings, LLC, named for a corporate structure that appeared in no public filing anywhere on earth until November, and foreign holdings sit outside the banks’ American collateral and outside every registry a person here can search. One box built to carry CNN, one box built to be unwatchable, chartered the same morning the banks recorded their claim.

The separation agreement defines CNN’s entire side of the business by pointing at a segment description in the SEC filings, and the description says the Networks segment primarily consists of our domestic and international television networks. It names a category and stops there, anchored by the word primarily, which means approximately. One sentence that names nothing is the load-bearing wall of the whole CNN estate, and it can be overridden in either direction by schedules 1.7(a) and 1.7(b), both of which were withheld. Cable News Network as a legal entity appears in the Paramount merger agreement zero times. One definition in there does name names, because the agreement lists everybody obligated to help win regulatory approval and then carves two companies out of the obligation explicitly, so that it shall not include Oracle Corporation, Ellison Institute of Technology, or any of their controlled affiliates. In hundreds of pages governing a deal built on Ellison’s personal guarantee, the only proper names anybody troubled to write down belong to the two companies being excused.

Shipping and Handling

A buyer also needs a channel that can run outside the building. The twin was chartered October 1st, the subscription service was announced on the sixteenth, and it launched on the 28th. On November 17th CNN’s content came off HBO Max, a company unbundling its own news network from its own streaming service on purpose while telling Wall Street the future of everything is streaming, and in June CNN turned up as a standalone channel on Amazon Prime Video. A year ago a buyer would have gotten a channel with no product, no customers of its own and no revenue that survives outside the building. Tonight there is a front door, a billing relationship, a subscriber list and outside distribution. You can save a news network or you can package one, and the work is identical, step for step, until the day you find out which one it was.

Two jobs have run in parallel since, and the first is finishing the vehicle. On May 27th somebody filed for incontestability on the CNN trademarks, permanent armor that makes a registration essentially impossible to challenge ever again. I checked every other brand in that same collateral schedule, and the armor is on CNN alone, going back years. Out of sixty-six pledged brands exactly one got bulletproofed, and it is the one whose name appears in none of the contracts. The armor went onto the asset nobody would write down. Eight days later the company refinanced its whole debt, thirteen billion dollars of seven-year money placed at Discovery Global, the box built to carry the networks, months after Paramount had already won the company outright, and you fuel a vehicle you might drive. Paramount’s acquisition is written into that loan as an acceleration event, so the day this deal closes in any form, the banks must release the lien on the CNN name, in public, at the Patent and Trademark Office, where I will be watching.

The second job is keeping all of it out of view. On June 30th the entire 2025 architecture was cancelled in a single day, the CNN twin and the foreign holdings shell struck off together, and for about an hour I thought the theory had died in a Delaware status field. The demolition took empty boxes that cost a few hundred dollars and an afternoon to rebuild, and it left the lien, which was never released, the armor, which is permanent, the subscription, which is growing, and the exit vehicle, fueled through 2033. Two weeks later, on the morning twelve states sued to freeze this merger, a pre-drafted Delaware partnership was stamped into existence at twelve forty-five in the afternoon, and the next day a company called Harbor Lights Holdco appeared, four months after National Amusements, which controls every voting share of Paramount, had renamed itself Harbor Lights Entertainment. The Ellison side has had its vehicle on the table since December, a shell called Pinnacle Media Ventures IV, care of Lawrence Investments, never dissolved and holding no other job, whose signature page reads forty billion four hundred million dollars. The court froze the merger. The court cannot freeze the naming of things, and the naming never stopped.

They built the machinery to move CNN, the documents that built it are above, and the language inside them was written so nobody outside could watch it run. I will claim the machinery and stop there, because machinery is all the paperwork proves. Every alarm that should have gone off was unwired in advance, one boring filing at a time, and the day CNN separates from the licensed company around it, it leaves the federal system entirely, with no license to revoke and no mandatory review anywhere in American law.

The deal is still frozen, and the containers are dead. But the paperwork is finished, the product is finished, the vehicles are fueled, and everyone responsible tells us that nothing has been decided. Somewhere there is a drawer with a document in it and a date on the document, and it will name every asset in this company except the one you are looking for.

So where is CNN?

My Previous Reporting on Ellison mergers

Part 4a: Who TF Am I Working For?? | The Hollywood Takeover

Part 13: Who TF Am I Working For?? | The Cable Nobody Wanted

The Day Larry Ellison Lost and Won: What Really Happened at Warner Bros.

The Merger That Needed A War

Sources Cited

The Lien: “Project Spotlight”

The Shell Companies

The Deal Documents

The July 31 Money Machine

Shelf registration statement (Form S-3ASR) — the debt-raising machinery, including the 80%-of-revenues asset-sale definition and the no-consent holding-company clause. SEC EDGAR.

Pro forma combined financials (Exhibit 99.3) — $77.8 billion total cash consideration, the assumed pre–September 30 close, the ticking-fee math, the $46.7 billion Ellison Trust subscriptions, and the sovereign syndicate named at SPV level; filed with the July 31 8-K. SEC EDGAR.

The Foreign-Ownership Rulebook

Washington: FCC, CFIUS, and Congress

The Courts

Trump and the Ellisons