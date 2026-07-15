The True Cost of Trump Accounts

Imagine you have just given birth, and no one can tell you why the baby will not stop crying. You are sweating, your hands are shaking, and you are holding against your chest a person you met a few minutes ago and already love with a force that frightens you. You do not know if you are doing any of it right, and you are too tired to ask.

In the middle of this a pleasant person comes in with a clipboard. Just a signature, they tell you, and a box to check if you want your baby to have a Social Security number. Of course you do. You check it and sign your name, and you do not read a word of the form, because you are holding your whole life in one arm and a pen in the other. What no one in that room tells you is that the box you just checked starts a second clock. That Social Security number is now keyed to a brokerage account run by a stock-trading app called Robinhood.

It comes with a thousand dollars of federal money inside (if you are reading this before 2028) and the government plans to open one automatically for every newborn in the country.

The Wallet Wrapper

The company Treasury handed those accounts to Robinhood, and in a strange way that is the most honest part of the whole story. Robinhood has never once pretended to be anything other than a hazardous, self serving, maniacal coorporation, and there is something almost refreshing in the honesty.

Almost.

Robinhood built its name on a single word, and the word was free. You could open the app and buy a piece of a company you admired, or sell it an hour later, and pay nothing for the privilege, and for a long time that felt like a small miracle, like the market had finally been handed back to ordinary people. Nothing, though, is ever actually free, and the honest way to understand any free thing is to ask a simple question: if you are not the one paying, then who is, and what are they paying for? With Robinhood the answer sits just beneath the surface. When you tap that green button to buy a share, it feels as though the app goes out into the market and fetches it for you, the way a runner might fetch something from a shelf in the back. That is, of course, not what happens.

Robinhood takes your order and sells it to one of a small number of enormous trading firms, and those firms pay for the right to handle it, because the small, steady, unremarkable trades of ordinary people turn out to be quietly valuable to the people standing on the other side of them. The industry has a name for this, payment for order flow, an expression engineered to sound like ordinary back-office machinery, the kind of phrase your eyes slide off of. At its height it accounted for eighty-one percent of the company’s revenue. Which means the trade you were making was never really the product being sold. The product was you, and the thing being sold was the chance to stand across from you.

None of that, on its own, would be enough to disqualify a company. Plenty of businesses earn their living in ways that would not look flattering under a bright light. What makes Robinhood’s model harder to wave away is what regulators found when they examined how the company actually ran it, because Robinhood has been fined, over and over, for how far it was willing to push. FINRA, the industry’s own regulator, levied seventy million dollars against it, the largest penalty in that body’s history, and the SEC came for another sixty-five million, both of them punishing the same basic conduct: telling customers one story while the machinery underneath told a different one, and hiding what all of that routing was really costing the people who had trusted the app with their money.

I keep finding myself returning to this record because Congress returned to it too — or at least it instructed Treasury to. When the government wrote the law that created these accounts, it did not leave the Secretary free to hand the work to whichever company he happened to prefer. The statute says plainly that he has to weigh a company’s reliability, its history of regulatory compliance, and the way it treats the people who use it. Those were the written instructions. The government read them, and then it handed the account of every newborn in America to the one firm carrying the largest fine in the history of its own regulator. With an entire industry to choose from, they chose the company with the worst record on the board.

There is an obvious question underneath all of this, which is that if the parents are paying nothing, then someone else must be, and it is worth knowing who. The answer, once again, is written into the same law.

Section 70204 set aside four hundred and ten million dollars, and Robinhood’s share of it runs on what is called a cost-plus basis, which means Treasury reimburses the company for what it spends and then pays it a margin on top of that. Every dollar of it is public money, which is a formal way of saying that it is yours. A program in which every taxpayer chips in to a fund for other people’s children is, if you describe it plainly and strip the branding off it, a fairly ordinary piece of socialism, which is a strange place to end up for an administration that starts shouting the word communism the instant Zohran Mamdani so much as suggests feeding a pigeon.

The public money, though, may be the least revealing part of who is paying. The funds these accounts hold are managed by BlackRock and Vanguard and State Street, the three largest asset managers on the planet, and Michael Dell has put six billion dollars of his own fortune behind the wider effort. The private momentum here is already vast, already in motion, already building the machinery for reasons entirely its own, and the government is spared the trouble of building any of it. It only has to settle on top of what the banks and the billionaires are constructing anyway, and take, at no cost, the single thing it actually wants, which is the record.

What It Costs You

The Trump Account asks only one thing of you directly, and it is easy to miss precisely because it feels so ordinary. When you open one, you upload a photograph of your government ID, and then you take a selfie so the system can confirm that the face holding the phone is the same as the face on the license. Almost no one gives the selfie a second thought. It feels like the most routine gesture imaginable, the same motion you make to unlock your phone a hundred times a day. But there is no clerk on the other end of it, holding two pictures side by side the way one might have a generation ago. The selfie is handed to software that measures the exact geometry of your face, the distances and proportions that belong to you and to no one else, and converts those measurements into data. Robinhood says this in as many words in its own privacy policy, where it acknowledges extracting facial geometry data, which is only the technical name for a faceprint. And Robinhood does not even carry out this step itself. It passes your face to an outside vendor it names in the fine print, a company called Persona, which we happen to know an unusual amount about, because in February of 2026 a security researcher found its entire government dashboard sitting exposed on a public server, reachable by anyone who simply typed in the address.

What that exposed code revealed is that Persona does a great deal more than confirm a license is genuine. It runs two hundred and sixty-nine separate checks on the person in front of it. It screens them against databases covering terrorism and human trafficking, it compares their face against images of public figures and politicians and scores how closely the two align, and it is built to file what is called a Suspicious Activity Report, which is a document about you, sent directly to FinCEN, the Treasury Department’s financial-crimes unit, that you are not permitted to know exists. You cannot ask to see it, you cannot dispute what it says, and in all likelihood you will never learn that it was written at all.

The Machine

Read what a government writes down, and do not spend too much energy on what it says out loud, because the writing is about as honest as a government ever gets about itself. And China has written down a great deal about its social credit system. Many of you are probably picturing that system as a single grade stamped on every citizen, the permanent report card that decides whether you are allowed to buy a train ticket. According to MERICS and to Jeremy Daum at Yale, who reads the actual Chinese documents so the rest of us are not left to imagine them, that famous score was tried in a handful of test cities and mostly went nowhere. Everyone kept their eyes on the grade while the thing that actually mattered was being built one room over.

Meanwhile what really mattered was the plumbing. Over the course of a decade China ran pipe between government databases that were never meant to touch one another, so that the tax system now feeds into the same basin as the courts, and the courts into customs, and customs into the banks and the regulators, every one of them stamped with the same lifelong number and drained into a single national reservoir. The reason a reservoir like that is so powerful is what it lets you do, which is reach in at any point and draw up a whole person at once, complete and current, every system describing them in the same instant. The agency that runs it, the National Development and Reform Commission, reports holding more than eighty billion records, and for a business it already behaves like a single screen, so that one mark against you inside one office can swing shut a door you were trying to walk through somewhere else entirely.

What convinced me this was deliberate is that they keep announcing the ambition out loud, in the way people only do when they believe it sounds like progress. In 2025 the government issued a directive whose entire purpose was to take that plumbing and, in the word they themselves chose, integrate it further. They acknowledged on paper that the pieces still do not all connect, and then they published the plan for finishing the job. A machine standing three-quarters built beside a signed order to complete it does not leave much room for a generous interpretation.

And every pipe in the whole system runs off a single fitting, the number each citizen carries from birth to death, the same digits standing in as their identity card and their tax file and their bank account without distinction. They ran the very same play on companies, openly and on purpose, taking a business that used to carry three separate numbers and fusing all three into one back in 2015. No country stumbles into a reform like that by accident. You do it deliberately, with a stated goal, because you have understood that the number is the whole mechanism, the small piece of steel that turns a warehouse of unrelated files into one unbroken portrait of a life.

We were told, more than once, that we would never carry a number like that here. We carry it. It is printed on the back of a Social Security card, and it is being filed down into precisely that kind of key while nearly everyone keeps their attention on the thousand dollars.

That number was created in 1936 to track what you earned so the government could pay you back the right amount when you retired. People were uneasy about it even then, so they were promised it would never amount to more than bookkeeping, and you can still read that promise printed across the old cards: not for identification. That promise is exactly what left the number defenseless, because they built it to honor the promise, with no security, no photo, and no rules about where it could be used. They handed the country a key with no lock and no law wrapped around it, and it did not stay a key to one door for long.

The IRS made it your taxpayer number, the banks took it, the credit bureaus took it, and the number that was promised never to identify you became the one number that identifies you everywhere. Today it runs through your tax file, your bank file, your benefits file, and your medical file, and the only thing holding those apart is a wall of laws saying they cannot be joined. Which is why the dangerous version of all this never arrives as a new system switching on for everyone to see. It arrives as those walls being worn down, one at a time, until the separation that once protected you is simply gone, and no single day was ever the day it happened.

Databases & Doors

Two of the pieces you would need to turn that number into an American version of China’s key are being built as we speak. The first is a hub to pull the federal databases together, and this administration is standing one up under the Genesis Mission, whose core it has named the American Science Cloud, or AmSC. The resemblance to China’s own acronym is what first made me look, and I will be the first to say that the letters alone prove nothing. What made me stop is the definition, because the Genesis Mission describes itself, in its own words, as a single connected, government-controlled environment built to pull data together across the entire federal government. They will tell you it is a research tool for scientists, and perhaps that is exactly what it is. It also happens to be the same category of machine China spent a decade assembling.

The second piece is the doors, and they trace back to one office, the National Design Studio, whose stated job was to clean up the government’s websites and build fewer of them. What I have found is that they have done the opposite. They are not only duplicating dot-gov sites under the White House. They are pouring their energy into standing up brand-new government websites that seem to appear out of thin air, sites like TrumpAccounts.gov, not to be confused with TrumpAccount.com, which as far as I can tell they did not make, along with Trumpcards.gov, RealFood.gov, Genesismission.energy.gov, and more. Piece by piece, the same office is pulling your health, your money, your movement, your politics, and your identity onto one key, from the day you are born, and that key is your Social Security number.

ICE & IRS

If you still do not believe this could happen here, look at what ICE was handed this year. In 2025 the Social Security Administration agreed to give ICE identity and location data on tens of thousands of people a month, matched by Social Security number. The IRS opened its tax records, which run on that same number, to immigration enforcement. And a whistleblower says DOGE officials copied the entire master file, every number ever issued, onto a private cloud. That is three pipelines, all opened within the same twelve months, all running on the one number. Whatever you happen to think about immigration, watch the mechanism, because the mechanism does not care who it is pointed at. The wall between what the government collects and what it is allowed to act on is the same wall we were all told protects us, and it came down for one group, using the exact key now being attached to your newborn.

And here is the last thing about that number I cannot get out of my head. For almost ninety years it only ever looked backward. It recorded what you had already done, and you had to go out and live a life before it had anything at all to say about you. A Trump Account turns it around. Now the number carries a file that opens the day you are born, assembled out of the circumstances of the people around you, before you have made a single choice of your own. It stops being a record of your past and becomes a forecast of your future. A record can only judge what you have already done. A forecast reaches out ahead of you and decides what you will be allowed to do before you have had the chance to do any of it. The technology to run all of this is ready, and the walls that once kept that number from becoming the key to everything are being worn down right now. Where it ends up has very little to do with the technology, and almost everything to do with whether anyone still decides those walls are worth keeping.

What To Do About This

So what do we do? We do not wait until the database is finished to ask whether it should exist. The fastest outside force that can stop it is a federal court, where a state attorney general can ask a judge for an emergency order halting further transfers, suspending cross-agency access, and preserving every database, contract, and access log while the system is investigated. But to bring that, their lawyers need more than public concern. They need an organized referral: documented transfers, potential violations, evidence of harm, and the relief requested. For months I have kept a private evidence log of what the National Design Studio has been doing, and I believe it is enough to support an injunction.

So I have submitted an Emergency Legal Referral and Preservation Request to California Attorney General Rob Bonta’s office, addressed to the Special Litigation and Privacy attorneys at the California DOJ, asking whether California has grounds to seek an emergency order and to lead or join a multistate action.

If you live in California, and only if you live in California, call Attorney General Bonta’s office and say this:

“Hi, my name is [Jane Doe] and I’m a California constituent living in [city]. I’m calling to ask Attorney General Rob Bonta to urgently review the National Design Studio data referral submitted by Audrey Henson of The Drey Dossier. It asks his office to preserve the evidence and consider emergency legal action to stop more federal data from being transferred or shared. Please make sure his legal team sees it as soon as possible.”

You can find his office’s information HERE.

If you live anywhere else, keep this circulating, because what we need is to get Rob Bonta’s attention.

And the next time one of these National Design Studio sites shows up, clean and friendly, a gold eagle stamped on the bottom, do not listen to what it is promising to do for you. Ask what it is connecting, and what picture of you it is trying to assemble. Then ask whether the data silos they keep calling friction were ever really the problem, or whether that separation was the only thing keeping you free.

Sources Cited

Trump Accounts: Program, Law, and Contractors

Robinhood: Business Model and Enforcement History

Enrollment, Identity Verification, Biometrics, and Persona

Robinhood U.S. User Privacy Statement — states that identity data can include SSNs, government identification, selfies, photographs, and videos; that Robinhood extracts facial-geometry data; and that it may use Persona to compare a selfie with an ID photograph.

Trump Account “Verify it’s you” help page — states that identity verification can require photographs of the front and back of a valid government ID and a three-point selfie. It says biometric data is stored for account protection, but does not identify a deletion schedule.

Malwarebytes Labs investigation of Persona’s exposed frontend — reports that researchers found approximately 2,456 frontend files totaling about 53 MB and references to 269 verification checks and 14 adverse-media categories.

Automatic Enrollment and Social Security Numbers

SSA announcement on automatic Trump Account enrollment assistance — says SSA will help states modify hospital Enumeration at Birth forms to include creation of a Trump Account.

SSA history of Social Security card designs — shows that “For Social Security Purposes — Not For Identification” was added in 1946 and removed in 1972. The original 1936 card did not carry that legend.

China’s Social Credit Infrastructure

The National Design Studio

National Design Studio homepage — the office’s own description of its mission to redesign government tools and services. The current homepage does not publish a project list or leadership roster.

Executive Order 14338 — “Improving Our Nation Through Better Design” — establishes NDS inside the White House Office, creates its leadership structure, gives it government-wide design responsibilities, and makes it a temporary organization under 5 U.S.C. § 3161.

Genesis Mission

Executive order launching the Genesis Mission — directs the Department of Energy to create the American Science and Security Platform, integrate federal computing and scientific datasets, and build pathways for agency, academic, and private-sector participation.

SSA, ICE, IRS, and DOGE Data Sharing