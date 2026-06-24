Elon Musk's Secret Surgery Center

Think of something you have never said out loud. The thought that arrived uninvited and that you would take back if you could. The cruel thing you almost said to someone you love. The old embarrassment that still heats your face when it finds you at two in the morning. The wish you are ashamed of wanting. You know the one. You are thinking of it right now, which is exactly the point.

That thought has only ever lived in one place. It stays inside your skull, and it stays there for one reason. In the entire history of being a person, no one has ever been able to reach in and take it. Your skull is the last wall. Everything behind it has belonged to you and only you, by default, because the alternative was physically impossible.

A company twelve miles outside Austin is building the thing that ends that. And the thought you just remembered, the one you would say to no one, today has fewer legal protections than your thumbprint. A few states treat what happens inside your head as something that belongs to you. Everywhere else in this country, it is wide open.

You would think a machine built to reach the one place nothing has ever reached would be the most watched project on the planet, built slowly, in daylight, with everyone arguing about it the whole way. It has not gone like that. Everything Elon Musk sells comes wrapped in the same promise, that the future is five years out, always just ahead and never quite arriving: the robotaxi, the Mars colony, all of it. Neuralink is the one where the future showed up quietly while we waited on the others, and the catching up is ours to do. So last fall I started pulling records on the one place in Texas where all of this gets built, and this spring I pulled the rest. They do not describe what the company says, which, once you know the man, is the least surprising sentence in this story.

The Monkey’s at UC Davis

Start with the animals, because before there were any people there were thousands of them, and there is a record of what happened. At a UC Davis facility, monkeys from the early work suffered seizures, brain swelling, an adhesive that ate into tissue, and some were euthanized. We only know because a watchdog group pried the files open. In 2023, on his own platform, Musk wrote that no monkey had ever died from a Neuralink implant. The veterinary records say otherwise. He said it because nothing was forcing him not to.

Hold onto that, because it is how you read everything that follows. The first human, Noland Arbaugh, was implanted in early 2024, and within months about 85 percent of the device’s threads pulled loose from his brain. On the first day of 2026, Musk announced high-volume production and an almost entirely automated surgical procedure, describing the opening of a human skull the way you would describe a stamping press. This is a man who says the comforting version right up until a record makes him stop. So every number he does put on a record, read as the smallest true thing he was willing to admit. And we are about to start counting.

2200 Caldwell Lane

It begins with an address, the one that surfaces when you search Neuralink in Texas: 2200 Caldwell Lane, in Del Valle, thirty-six acres on the Colorado River. I pulled the county tax records, and the county sees a ranch. Farm and ranch improvements, a few single-family dwellings, assessed at $1.36 million. The owner is River Bottoms Ranch LLC, whose president, Jared Birchall, runs Elon Musk’s family office. I do not think Elon Musk is raising cattle.

So I pulled the permits. Five of them, $27.9 million in construction on land the county values at $1.36. The first is labeled a histology lab, where tissue from surgeries gets sliced and read. A hospital histology lab runs 600 to 1,000 square feet; this one is 7,500 and cost two million dollars. One thing fits comfortably in 7,500 square feet: two operating rooms, with room to spare.

I almost talked myself out of it. There is a barn filed for animal holding, and the NIH puts a real research facility at $400 to $700 a square foot, while the barn came in at a third of that, so by the standard it was just an expensive barn, and I moved on. Then I kept reading, and the same thing happened in every record. The building they call an office is the right size and price to be the histology lab. The lab is the right size to be the operating rooms. What the paperwork calls a thing and what the numbers say it is will not line up, in either direction.

It runs deeper than the labels. The firm that designed the animal buildings advertises surgical suites and vivariums and shows none in its portfolio; its real clients are defense contractors and an Air Force base, and its lead scientist is a person I cannot confirm exists. Manufacturing went to a second firm, the most recent work to Neuralink itself, so with every permit the circle allowed to see what is being built gets a little smaller. Then I checked the satellite, and that is where it stopped being interpretation. In March 2021 the property still looks like a ranch. By January 2022 it is transformed, buildings everywhere, land cleared, and the first permit was not filed until eleven months after that image. The buildings were already standing before anyone told the state they existed.

The P.O. Box

The buildings are one problem. The animals inside them are supposed to be a better documented one, because any facility doing animal research has to register with the federal government, which sends inspectors to count them and files the reports publicly. So I searched for research facilities in Del Valle, and got nothing. I searched the company with no state filter, and there it was, registered in Fremont, California. I dropped the address into a map. It is a UPS Store, in a strip mall, between a CVS and a gym.

Suite 629 is a rented mailbox. What does a federal brain-surgery program want with a mailbox in a different state from its animals, the kind you rent for forty dollars a month? Every federal document for the animal research, every inspection, every annual filing, comes home to that box. Three sites operate under the single registration and not one lists a real address; all three show Fremont. And every report, across six years, says the same sentence. No non-compliant items identified. One page, clean, every time.

Here is where it stopped adding up. The inspector who walked the Texas site counted eighty animals, and that number would not sit still, because why would you build two operating rooms for eighty animals? The answer was in the company’s own annual report, and it is not eighty. More than 600 animals went through surgery here. Both numbers are true at once, which is the trick. The inspector counts who is alive in the barn on the day he visits; the annual form counts everyone who went under the knife across the year. You only see the machine when you set the two side by side: animals in, skulls opened, tissue to the lab, the next ones brought in behind them. And remember whose number 600 is. A man who said no animal ever died, until a record made him stop, wrote 600 onto a form that carries a penalty for lying. That makes it the floor. The true figure is somewhere above it, in the part no form required him to fill in.

240 Gallons a Day

Six hundred surgeries and a campus full of staff generate an enormous amount of waste, and waste is one of the only things on this property you cannot talk your way around, because it has to physically go somewhere. The state’s own files call the place a commercial research facility, its hazardous waste jumped from 385 pounds in 2023 to over 2,500 the next year, and the EPA has not inspected once in five, on a river that feeds Austin’s drinking water.

And then there is the plumbing, where the whole thing stops being an argument and turns into plain arithmetic. The only septic permit on file for 2200 Caldwell Lane is from 2011, filed by the family who owned the land before Neuralink, for a three-bedroom farmhouse and a barn bathroom. Its rated capacity is 240 gallons a day.

A single pig produces 11 to 13 gallons of waste a day. Twenty pigs would drown that system before one human flushes a toilet or one faucet runs in the lab. Now stack 600 surgical animals, a histology operation, a cleanroom, and a full staff on a tank built for a family of four, on a riverbank. So one of three things is true. They quietly upgraded the system and sealed the record, which raises the lovely question of why the most boring document in existence is the one you cannot pull. They upgraded it without permission, which is illegal, on the exact property where the buildings went up before the permits did. Or they never upgraded it at all. I went to pull the county’s records from after 2014, the window that would hold the answer, and the page returned a single line: 401 Unauthorized. The years before Neuralink are public; the years that belong to Neuralink are behind a wall.

Neuralink Surgery Center LLC

Everything to here is the animal program, the part Neuralink is at least allowed to run. The part it is quietly building next is for us. In December 2022, a Neuralink vice president stood at a public event and said the company already had a double operating room in Austin, built, with plans for its own clinic, and he said it five months before either Texas site was even registered with the state. Then on the last day of March 2026, the company’s general counsel signed two entities into existence at 2200 Caldwell Lane: Neuralink Surgery Center LLC and Neuralink Texas Holdings LLC. In Texas, operating on a human outside a hospital requires an ambulatory surgical center license. There is no such license on file.

Unless the future of brain chips is sheep, that surgery center is for people, and everything around it is sized for people at scale: high-volume production, an automated procedure, hundreds of patients promised this year. You do not pour the assembly line before you have proven the product comes out alive. The real count is roughly two dozen, the trial is still an early feasibility study, and the device has no full FDA approval, which would mean proving the surgery works the same way twice. The talk is a factory; the reality is a couple dozen people and a procedure that pulled loose from the first brain it entered. They are building the factory anyway.

What Comes Off a Brain

Which brings me back to the animals one last time, and the single thing they could never do. There is a number on a federal form that says 600 of them had their skulls opened inside that barn, and we have it for one reason: the law made them write it down. Everything else about them stays behind the gate where the New York Times got turned away, behind the men posted along the river and the drones over it. What the surgeries did. What was left at the end. They could not tell us, because an animal leaves tissue, and tissue does not talk.

A person is a different kind of witness. A person can tell you what the room looked like, what they were promised, what it cost them. That is the thing I keep turning over, because of everything on that property, the thing they have worked hardest to keep anyone from seeing is the one thing a person makes that a person could never put into words: the signal that comes off a living brain.

That signal is the most intimate record that has ever existed. It is the thought in the half-second before you decide whether to say it out loud. It sits in human heads right now, it leaves the body, and the company keeps it, and in almost every state in this country no law has yet decided that it belongs to you. How much they hold, taken from whom, kept where, none of us can say, because the people who could tell us are the same people who ran an entire research program out of a rented mailbox.

This is the part that should keep you up at night, more than any operating room. A surgery can be regulated. A body can be examined. But a library of human thought, gathered by the one company that has shown it will bury whatever it builds, guarded by almost nothing, is something the world has never had before, and we are deciding its entire future right now, in the dark, by not asking. The questions worth asking are smaller and far more answerable than whether one man is a villain. What is actually inside that data. How much of it, and taken from whom. Where it travels when it leaves. Who has already put their hands on it. And how the most private thing a person has ever produced became the least protected thing on this country’s books.

Check out my series Neuralink series Who TF Is In My Head

SOURCES CITED

Public Filings

Histology Lab — TABS2023006483 — $2M construction permit for 7,500 sq ft building at 2200 Caldwell Lane, Del Valle, TX. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, December 2022.

River Bottoms Ranch Barn 2 — TABS2023006449 — $2M permit described as “fully sprinklered barn for animal holding,” 14,200 sq ft. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, January 2023.

Barn 2 ACT Office — TABS2024016698 — $1M permit for 3,410 sq ft office inside the barn, listed under Animal Care Team. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, April 2024.

ATX1 New Construction — TABS2024022676 — $14.7M permit for 112,000 sq ft three-story building with offices, machine shop, and cleanroom device manufacturing. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, July 2024.

ATX1 Third Floor Tenant Improvement — TABS2026011928 — $8.2M permit for 37,607 sq ft. Design firm listed as Neuralink. Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, February 2026.

EPA ECHO Detailed Facility Report — 2200 Caldwell Lane, Del Valle, TX — Shows the property classified as a Commercial Research Facility, hazardous waste volumes for 2023 and 2024, and zero EPA inspections in five years. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Neuralink Corp. Form D/A — Series D, $323M — SEC filing confirming the fundraising round led by Founders Fund. Filer CIK: 0001708503. U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission / EDGAR, November 2023.

Texas Secretary of State — SOSDirect Entity Search — Search “Neuralink Surgery Center LLC” and “Neuralink Texas Holdings LLC” for certificates of formation signed by Neuralink’s General Counsel. Free account required. Texas Secretary of State, filed April 1, 2026.

Texas Comptroller — Public Entity Search — No login required. Search “Neuralink Surgery Center” to confirm the entity. Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Animal Research Records

Neuralink — All APHIS Inspection Reports and Annual Filings — Every inspection report and annual report filed under USDA registration 93-R-0586, including Form 7023 annual surgical procedure counts. USDA / Rise for Animals (ARLO), 2020–2026.

USDA Animal Care Public Search — Search registration 93-R-0586 to pull Neuralink’s official federal registration, listed at a UPS Store mailbox at 35640 Fremont Blvd #629, Fremont, CA. USDA APHIS.

APHIS Form 7023 — Annual Report of Research Facility — The government form used to track how many animals underwent surgical procedures each year under anesthesia. USDA APHIS.

UC Davis Monkey Records

USDA to Investigate Monkey Experiments Funded by Elon Musk’s Neuralink — Confirms 23 monkeys used, 15 died or were euthanized, $1.4M paid to UC Davis between 2017 and 2020. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, February 2022.

Original Records of Each Monkey Used by Neuralink at UC Davis — The actual veterinary and health records released through public records litigation. Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, 2022.

Statements and Source Video

Neuralink Show and Tell, Fall 2022 — Full Event — DJ Seo’s statement about the “dedicated double O.R. in Austin” begins at timestamp 36:38. Neuralink / YouTube, December 1, 2022.

Elon Musk Post: “No monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant” — The post used to contrast with the medical records. X (formerly Twitter), September 10, 2023.

Wayback Machine Archive of Above Post — Archived backup. Internet Archive, September 10, 2023.

Elon Musk Post: Neuralink Will Begin “High-Volume Production” and Automated Surgery in 2026 — Announces “streamlined, almost entirely automated surgical procedure.” X (formerly Twitter), December 31, 2025.

Reporting

Elon Musk’s Secret Web of Companies in Texas — Identifies River Bottoms Ranch LLC, names Jared Birchall as president, and ties the property to Neuralink. The New York Times, February 27, 2026.

85% of Neuralink Implant Wires Already Detached, Says Patient — Reports that approximately 870 of 1,024 electrodes in Noland Arbaugh’s implant stopped functioning about a month after surgery. Popular Science, May 2024.

Musk’s Neuralink Raises $280M in Funding Led by Thiel’s Founders Fund — Confirms Founders Fund led the Series D round. Reuters, August 2023.

DARPA

N3: Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology — DARPA’s official program page. States the goal as “hands-free interaction with military systems by able-bodied warfighters.” DARPA / U.S. Department of Defense.

DARPA N3 Program — Broad Agency Announcement HR001118S0029 — The original government contract solicitation. DARPA, 2018.

Other Sources

Neuralink — Founders Fund Portfolio Page — Founders Fund’s own public listing of Neuralink as a portfolio company. Founders Fund.

Ohio Architects Board — License Lookup — Search “Chris Willis” to attempt to verify the credentials of Emersion Design’s listed Director of Laboratory Planning. Ohio Architects Board / eLicense Ohio.

IACUC Administrator — Neuralink Job Posting — Listed as Austin, Texas, on-site. IACUC is the committee that approves animal experiments before they happen. Neuralink / Greenhouse.

Defining “Neural Data” in U.S. State Privacy Laws — Confirms four states have enacted neural data laws as of mid-2025: Colorado, California, Montana, and Connecticut. Future of Privacy Forum, August 2025.

Mind Wars: Brain Science and the Military in the 21st Century — Jonathan D. Moreno. Bellevue Literary Press, 2012.

Mind Wars: Brain Research and National Defense — Full Text — First edition, free to read in full. Jonathan D. Moreno. Internet Archive / Dana Press, 2006.