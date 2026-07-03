Trump is lying about the Reflecting Pool

There is a baseline hum of Trump pageantry that most of us have learned to tune out like a screensaver, where everything is the greatest and the most beautiful and it adds up to nothing. Then there is the louder register, the wounded pride and the poster boards and the grievance staged like an opera, and that one I read as an alarm, because he only reaches it when a project has something underneath it he would rather you never picture.

The last time he performed at that volume it was about the East Wing, and this summer he aimed the identical performance at a reflecting pool. He knew a guy, the guy could do it for a million dollars, it would be beautiful, it would be ready for the country’s two hundred and fiftieth birthday, and the company he hired, one almost nobody has heard of, sprayed the most photographed water in America a blue he keeps calling the color of the flag, though it lands nearer a gas station slurpee (can someone please show Trump what an American flag looks like?).

When the pool came apart on schedule and he rose to mourn the vandals responsible, he did the thing he always does at the worst possible moment and told on himself. He bragged that his pool had a “mirror like finish, perfectly reflecting the two Great Monuments, which it never had before,” and a few sentences later he mourned the gash those vandals had cut into “the beautiful facade.”

Those two words are the whole story, and he set them down side by side without noticing. A mirror and a facade do the same work, each one a surface built so that you stand there admiring the reflection, that flawless flag-blue picture of the monuments, and never wonder what is behind the glass or holding up the wall. He spent a paragraph boasting that he had built the finest mirror in America and then called it a front, which is the closest this administration has come to reading me the thesis of my own article aloud. I have suspected what sits behind that surface since the day he announced the pool, and a suspicion earns you nothing until the paperwork agrees, so I waited and pulled the contracts, the utility permits, and the environmental filings, the sort of federal records written to make you quit before the part that matters.

Start with what he says it cost, because even that will not hold still. One federal database, SAM.gov, lists the award at $6.8 million. Another, USASpending, lists the same award, same contractor, same job, at $14.6 million. How does one paint job carry two official prices eight million dollars apart? Two databases can drift for dull accounting reasons, sure, but a number tends to wander when it has been asked to describe something other than what you were told. The harder facts are the ones with no accounting explanation at all. NPS wrote its own closure notice, and it does not read like a paint job. It says the pool was closed for cleaning and for installing lining material, which is the vocabulary of pipe work. The firm that rebuilt this pool in 2012 is Sika, a company that has worked on more than a thousand data centers, and when the government came back around this time, Sika looked at the timeline and said it was not feasible.

So the job went instead to Atlantic Industrial Coatings, a trenchless pipe-relining outfit whose website went dark the instant people began asking what it was doing there, the same disappearing act ACECO pulled at the East Wing. The coating they used is called Rhino Pipeliner 5000, a product built to line the insides of pipes and tanks, and they brushed it onto a pool that sits in open sunlight all day. When someone asked why, the contractor said the government told them to use it. Even the codes on the contract cannot agree. The industry code says building finishing, which fits a coating job fine. The code for the actual work, Z2NZ, says repair or alteration of utilities, meaning water lines, sewers, and electrical systems. One half of the same contract calls it painting and the other half calls it plumbing.

Follow the Water

If this was never really about the pool, then what was it about? I stopped following the money and started following the water. If you have read me before, you know where this road eventually leads, which is Larry Ellison, a man who has wanted a single national database with biometric identity built into it since he proposed exactly that in 2002, and whose company is now building a machine called Solstice, a classified-capable supercomputer with a hundred thousand GPUs and no permanent home anyone will name. A machine like that has physical needs no amount of executive privilege can wish away. It needs enormous power going in, and it throws off an enormous amount of heat coming out, and the most practical way anyone has ever found to carry heat away from a machine is water. Which is why a pool full of it, a few hundred yards from the East Wing, stopped looking like a pool to me.

Solstice runs on a hundred thousand GPUs. The Drey Dossier runs on the Rough Riders tier, five dollars a month.

Here is what the water actually does. When the pool was rebuilt in 2012, the whole system underneath it was repiped. A pump pulls water from the Tidal Basin, which the Potomac feeds, sends it to a treatment plant to be filtered and cleaned, and circulates it back through the pool, a system rated to move 1.7 million gallons a day. That is the plumbing of a real water-moving operation, intake, treatment, supply, return, and discharge, with a river on one end. And the engineers who built it added one feature that matters more than all the rest. They installed a valve so the system could expand north, into Constitution Gardens. Constitution Gardens is the park directly above the pool, between it and Constitution Avenue, with the White House grounds on the far side. If you wanted to walk this water system toward the White House, Constitution Gardens is the next square on the board, and the system was already built with a valve pointing at it. That expansion was never finished for the pool. But Constitution Gardens is being rebuilt right now. Phase 2 was approved in 2024, and the scope deepens the lake, adds mechanical and biological filtration, and builds a below-grade access road off 17th Street, which runs along the west side of the White House complex. The nonprofit steering that renovation is the Trust for the National Mall, the same organization tied to the ballroom donor money.

The Corridor

So how do you move that water toward the East Wing without cutting an obvious trench through the most watched park in America? You do not have to, because the route is already there. A cartographer named Elliot Carter mapped Washington’s underground in a publicly funded project called the DC Underground Atlas, and while the live maps have been retired, the Wayback Machine still holds them. They show a federal core sitting on top of old systems, including steam tunnels the government built in the 1930s to heat downtown without a boiler in every basement. A steam tunnel is a walkable utility hallway, and it can carry far more than steam, including electrical lines, condensate, sensors, and valves. GSA’s own filing with the National Capital Planning Commission confirms that this steam system serves the White House complex. And one of those tunnels runs from the Treasury building south under 15th Street, past the Mall, toward the Tidal Basin.

Treasury is the piece that changed how I read all of it. It sits immediately next to the East Wing excavation, and its own budget documents describe a massive chilled-water plant under the northwest lawn that runs every hour of every day and handles nearly all of the building’s cooling. In the 2025 request, Treasury asked to replace the plant’s chillers and cooling tower, which sounds like an old building doing old building things. The 2027 request is where it stops sounding that way. It expands the work into a seven-year mechanical overhaul and warns that if the chilled-water system fails, it could shut down daily operations and the “critical IT networks housed on site.” Then it lists what comes next, including twenty-one CRAC units. CRAC stands for computer room air conditioning, the cooling you install for server rooms and network cores. That is server cooling, and it is going in during the same window they are digging next door. The building beside the excavation already has a chiller plant, critical IT networks, and the kind of cooling you would build for a server farm.

Lay the whole thing end to end and a corridor appears: the Tidal Basin as the source, the Reflecting Pool as the system, Constitution Gardens as the middle segment being rebuilt with filtration and a below-grade road, the 1930s steam tunnel as the route, and Treasury at the far end, holding the chilled water and the critical IT networks and the server cooling, one wall from the hole under the ballroom.

Behind the Fence

The pool does not sit out there alone, either. Just before the pool contract, another no-bid award went out for the fountains in Lafayette Park, to Clark Construction, the same firm building the underground bunker, and Clark was not shy about it, describing the work as done in coordination with the East Wing Modernization project. Around that same stretch, the Reflecting Pool quietly lost something. It used to carry an EPA water permit, an NPDES permit, which was the public mechanism for reporting what the system discharged and where that water went. In June 2023 the permit was terminated, and I can find the page recording the termination but no letter, no Federal Register notice, and no explanation of who asked for it or why. When the question you are chasing is where the water goes, the loss of the public record for that water lands heavier than it should. That is three visits to the same site inside a single year, three different official explanations, and one pipe company that keeps coming back.

The vandalism arrived right on cue. Who scratched 8647 into the basin, I cannot tell you, and I will not pretend the paperwork answers it. The timing, though, answers plenty. The moment this became a crime scene, the only public vantage point on the project closed. The National Guard went up around the pool, U.S. Marshals and police flown in from Oklahoma City behind them, a fence went up, the sightlines went dark, and the repairs got scheduled, by the president’s own announcement, for after the Fourth of July, once the crowds and the cameras had gone home. You put a wall around the thing, and then you keep working where nobody can watch.

Why should this worry you even if you have no love for whoever holds the building right now? Because anything built at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue can be wrapped in executive privilege and classified, which means it can go up without the appropriations hearings, the oversight votes, and the public record that any other federal facility of this scale would trigger. Congress never authorized a supercomputer under the ballroom. Congress was never asked. And infrastructure like that outlasts the administration that pours it. It becomes a permanent layer of how the executive branch runs, installed once and inherited by everyone who comes after, chosen by no one you voted for.

Happy Fourth of July weekend, everyone. May we celebrate this country by continuing to fight for the freedoms that make it worth celebrating.

— Drey & Newton

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