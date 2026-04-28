You're Paying for Trump’s Ballroom

I was on a train from D.C. to New York on Saturday morning when I read the New York Times story about the fountain. I had been thinking about the ballroom for months by then, ever since I published “Trump’s Ballroom Is Just the Lid” earlier this year, and the fountain piece read at first like a small graft story sitting next to a much bigger one. Clark Construction, the same firm building the ballroom, had just been handed a $17.4 million no-bid contract to renovate the fountains in Lafayette Park. The going rate for the same job, under an existing competitive contract, was $3.3 million. The justification for skipping the bidding process was an emergency exemption normally reserved for hurricane damage. The emergency, in this case, was a fountain.

That night, a man fired a gun at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. By Sunday morning, before the country had finished breakfast, the Acting Attorney General of the United States posted four words on X. It’s time to build the ballroom. Attached was a formal letter from the Department of Justice giving the National Trust for Historic Preservation until 9 a.m. Monday morning to drop its lawsuit against the ballroom project, or face a government motion to throw the case out entirely. The lawsuit, the letter said in those exact words, “puts the lives of the president, his family, and his staff at grave risk.”

The Department of Justice does not produce letters like that in twelve hours. It does not move that fast on a regular Tuesday afternoon when everyone is at their desks and caffeinated. The letter was sitting in a folder somewhere, finished, vetted, ready, waiting for any plausible occasion to be sent. Saturday night was the occasion. The fountain story was the reason.

You are paying for this ballroom. The taxpayer is. The donors Trump parades around at White House dinners are paying for something different than what you have been told they are paying for. The reason the entire weight of the Department of Justice came down on a Sunday morning to kill the National Trust’s lawsuit is that the lawsuit was about to force a federal court to ask, in open court, with documents, where the money is actually coming from and where it is actually going.

We could spend our time debating whether the shooter was real or staged, whether his timing was convenient, whether he had any affiliation with a foreign service. Those are not the interesting questions. The interesting question is why the administration is fighting this hard for the ballroom right now, especially given what Trump himself told reporters on Air Force One on March 29th, less than a month before the shooting: “The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built underneath. The military is building a big complex under the ballroom.” His words. The ballroom is the shed. The real project is underneath. If even Trump describes the building this way, then the question Sunday morning was never about why the shed must be built. It was about why the shed must be defended at this speed, with this much firepower, on a deadline that read as if someone had been waiting for a reason to start the clock.

The Fountain

The thing about the fountain story is that it is the lawsuit’s own argument, sitting on the front page of the Times, six weeks before the federal appeals court was scheduled to hear the case.

When the federal government wants something built or renovated on public property, the law requires competitive bidding. Multiple companies bid, the lowest qualified bid wins. The process exists to keep contractors honest about prices and to keep federal officials from steering taxpayer money to their preferred companies. It is one of the most basic protections taxpayers have against being looted by their own government. The Park Service skipped that process for the Lafayette Park fountains. They invoked an urgency exemption that lets the government bypass competitive bidding when there is an actual emergency, like hurricane damage. The Park Service uses that exemption in less than one percent of its contracts. They used it for fountains.

There was already a competitive contract in place that could have done the work. In 2014, the Park Service signed a 23-year deal with Siemens to handle exactly this kind of water and energy infrastructure renovation on federal property. An independent contractor named Stephen Kirk, working under that existing contract, had priced the same fountain renovation at $3.3 million. He went on the record with the Times and said they took the cover page of his estimate and added a bunch of money onto it. Five times the price, no bidding, same company building the ballroom, across the street from the ballroom, justified by a hurricane exemption, for a fountain.

The National Trust’s lawsuit against the ballroom is about exactly this kind of move. The Trust argues that the President is using public property and public money on a major construction project without Congress voting on it, which is a constitutional violation called the Appropriations Clause. The Trust’s whole case is that the funding architecture for the ballroom is illegal, and that the administration is concealing how the money actually flows. Then the Times publishes a story showing the same contractor on the ballroom getting a five-times-overpriced no-bid contract for fountains across the street, paid for entirely with taxpayer money. That is the architecture in operation. Six weeks before the appeals court is scheduled to hear the case on June 5th, the case is essentially making itself.

That same Saturday evening was the shooting. By Sunday morning came the letter.

Blanche

It matters who signed the letter, because the personnel here is the story most coverage has missed.

Todd Blanche has been Acting Attorney General for twenty-four days. Pam Bondi, the Attorney General since the start of the administration, was fired on April 2nd. The reporting attributed her dismissal to her handling of the Epstein files. I do not buy that for a second. Bondi handled the Epstein files exactly the way the administration wanted them handled, which is to say she made the disclosure process as confusing and as drawn out as humanly possible while ensuring nothing genuinely damaging to Trump or anyone around him saw daylight. That was the assignment. She executed it. You do not fire someone for doing their job correctly.

What I think actually happened is in the timing. On March 31st, Judge Richard Leon issued the preliminary injunction halting above-ground construction. He wrote that no law “comes close” to giving Trump the authority to build a ballroom this way, and that Trump is “the steward of the White House for future generations of First Families. He is not, however, the owner.” Two days later, on April 2nd, Trump fired Bondi. The same day, the National Capital Planning Commission, which Trump had stacked with loyalists, voted 8 to 1 to approve the ballroom anyway. The same day, Todd Blanche was walked across the hall and handed the keys to the building.

Blanche is not a normal Attorney General. He was Trump’s personal defense attorney. He represented Trump in the hush money trial, the classified documents case, and the election interference case. The Acting Attorney General of the United States is the lawyer Trump hired to keep himself out of prison. Three weeks after Blanche took the chair, the ballroom case came under maximum legal pressure. The funding contract was forced public. The fountain story hit the Times. The shooting happened. Twelve hours later, Blanche signed off on a pre-written demand to dismiss the lawsuit on national security grounds, the kind of decision any traditional Attorney General would have, at minimum, slept on. Blanche did not sleep on it, because Blanche is Trump’s lawyer occupying an institutional role, executing on behalf of his client.

I think Pam Bondi was fired because the ballroom case was about to require an Attorney General willing to do what a traditional Attorney General would not do, and Trump had a personal lawyer he had already vetted who would not blink. Three weeks before the case got hot, he put that lawyer in the chair. The Epstein story was the cover.

The Lawsuit

Some background is necessary here, because the legal stakes in this case are not what most coverage has made them out to be.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a nonprofit that does preservation work on historic American buildings. When the Trump administration announced last summer that it was going to demolish the East Wing of the White House and build a ballroom on top of it, the Trust sued. They did not sue to save the East Wing as a historic building. They sued because of how the project is being paid for. There is a clause in the United States Constitution called the Appropriations Clause, in Article One, and in plain terms it says the President cannot spend public money on whatever he wants. Congress controls the purse. If the President wants to spend public money on a major construction project, Congress has to vote on it first. That is how it has worked since the founding.

Trump did not ask Congress to vote on the ballroom. He claims he is paying for it with private donations from companies and individuals, with no taxpayer money involved. The National Trust says that is not what is actually happening. They argue that public money is involved, that the project is using government property and government infrastructure, and that the President is therefore violating the Appropriations Clause by building the ballroom without Congress. Judge Leon’s March 31st injunction agreed with enough of that argument to halt above-ground construction. He wrote that national security is “not a blank check to proceed with otherwise unlawful activity.” The administration appealed. The federal appeals court let construction continue for the moment, but scheduled full argument on whether any of this is legal for June 5th, 2026. That is the lawsuit. A constitutional question about whether the President can spend money this way without Congress, scheduled to be heard on June 5th. The DOJ on Sunday morning demanded that it be dropped.

Dismissal

The wording of the DOJ’s demand is the entire story. They asked for permanent dismissal. They did not ask for a delay. They did not ask for more time. They did not ask for a temporary pause. They asked for the case to be dropped, forever, with no ruling.

If the appeals court rules on June 5th, even a ruling in the administration’s favor creates legal precedent. A ruling either validates the funding mechanism with some defined limits, or strikes that mechanism down. Either way, the constitutional question gets answered in open court, on the record, and the question gets put to bed. Dismissal makes the lawsuit go away without any ruling on whether what the administration is doing is legal. The constitutional question never gets answered. The funding mechanism stays untested. Because it stays untested, it remains available for the next project, and the project after that, used by this administration, the next, and any future administration of any party. The mechanism becomes a template every future president can use without anyone ever having tested whether it is constitutional.

That is what dismissal protects. The construction was always going to finish. The mechanism is what survives the building.

The Trust had until 9 a.m. Monday morning to drop the lawsuit or refuse. Monday morning came. The Trust refused. Carol Quillen, the National Trust president, said publicly that the constitutional requirement for Congress to authorize this kind of spending does not change because of Saturday’s events. The case is alive. June 5th is on the calendar. The administration’s response was to confirm the threat. They are filing to dismiss. They want the case gone, with no ruling, before any court can examine what the funding mechanism actually is.

What They Hid for Six Months

The Clark fountain story alone was not enough to make the DOJ move at this speed. Something else had landed in the public record only days earlier, and it is the document that made the math start working.

For the better part of a year, the administration has insisted that no taxpayer money is paying for the ballroom. The donors are paying for it. The donors. Not you. That has been the line in every press release, every interview, every Truth Social post. Four days before the shooting, on April 21st, that line stopped working. A document called the Philanthropic Support Agreement was finally released, the contract that governs how the donor money for the ballroom actually flows from the donors to the construction project. The administration had kept the contract secret for six months. A nonprofit watchdog called Public Citizen had to sue under the Freedom of Information Act to force its release. The fact that the administration fought a FOIA lawsuit for half a year to keep this contract hidden tells you something about what is in it.

When you read the contract, you understand the six months. Donors give to a nonprofit called the Trust for the National Mall. The Trust takes a fee for administering the donations: 25 percent of the first $200 million raised. That works out to roughly $50 million, simply for the privilege of holding the money on its way somewhere else. Nice work if you can get it. The remaining money transfers into a National Park Service gift account. From there, under a provision called the Economy Act, the donations move into a White House construction account. The defined scope of that account, in the White House’s own contractual language, covers “all aspects of repair, renovation, construction, and security.” All aspects. Including security infrastructure. Including the underground.

For months the public has been told that donor money pays for the visible ballroom and taxpayer money pays for the underground, two separate things, two separate streams, don’t worry about it. The contract does not say that. The scope language draws no boundary between above-ground and underground, between ballroom and bunker, between the building and what the building is sitting on. The wall the administration keeps drawing in public is not actually in the document that governs the money.

The contract also contains a section about conflict-of-interest review, the process that checks whether donors have any financial conflicts that should disqualify them. The review only checks for conflicts with the National Park Service. It does not check for conflicts with the Department of Defense. It does not check for conflicts with intelligence agencies. So Palantir, Booz Allen Hamilton, Lockheed Martin, Amazon, every defense and intelligence contractor on the donor list passed a conflict-of-interest review specifically designed to avoid looking at any of their conflicts of interest. Pass with flying colors. No questions on the test. That is the structure. They built the review to clear them.

The other oversight bodies that should have been asking these questions were dismantled before construction began. Trump fired the Commission of Fine Arts in October 2025 and replaced them with loyalists. The National Capital Planning Commission, which reviews federal construction in Washington, was reconstituted similarly. Both bodies received the ballroom project for review and approved it, and the new commissioners on the NCPC were sworn in the same day they cast their votes. Some jobs you really do hit the ground running.

So now we have two documents, dropping in the same week. One showing the funding mechanism is much less restrictive than the administration has been telling everyone. One showing public money flowing to the same preferred contractor through an emergency exemption normally reserved for hurricanes. Both pointing at the same project. Both scheduled to be subject to a federal appeals court hearing on June 5th. Then a man fired a gun at a hotel.

The Shed

Trump’s Air Force One quote takes on a different weight once you understand what the DOJ was actually protecting on Sunday morning.

“The ballroom essentially becomes a shed for what’s being built underneath. The military is building a big complex under the ballroom.”

I have been calling it a lid in my own writing, which I think is the more dignified word. Fine. Shed it is.

Trump is right, in a way he probably did not intend to be. The ballroom is a shed. He just did not say what the shed is actually for. The shed is doing more than covering the military complex underneath. The shed is covering the money trail leading to it. The funding architecture, the donor list, the no-bid contracts, the conflict reviews that look the wrong direction, all of it sits under the shed. The shed is what makes the financial picture invisible. The bunker is what makes it valuable. Trump told you the ballroom is a shed. He did not tell you what the shed is hiding.

When Judge Leon issued his March 31st order halting above-ground construction, he did something specific. He explicitly allowed the underground work to continue. He said the bunker work could keep going regardless of what happened to the ballroom lawsuit. The administration had argued that the underground work was security infrastructure essential to presidential safety, the judge accepted that justification, and the underground was carved out of the injunction. The military complex underneath was never in legal jeopardy. The bunker is going to get built no matter what the courts decide. That part of the project was protected from the moment Judge Leon wrote his order. Which means when the DOJ used a shooting on Sunday morning to demand the lawsuit be dropped by Monday, the thing they were defending was not the bunker. The thing they were defending was the shed.

Once you see that, you cannot un-see it. The question that follows is the only question that matters: why on earth would the entire weight of the Department of Justice be deployed on a Sunday morning, on twelve hours notice, with a pre-written argument unlocked by a security incident, to protect a building the President himself describes as a cover for the actual project. The shed is the legal foundation the underground is standing on. The underground facility did not get its own separate authorization. It did not go through its own review process. It was exempted from review because it was classified as security infrastructure incident to the ballroom project. That is the legal language. Incident to. The bunker exists legally because it is treated as part of the ballroom, even though the ballroom is also being treated as separate from it for purposes of donor-money classification. When the legal framing requires it, the two are inseparable. When the financial framing requires it, the two are independent. Which framing applies depends entirely on what the administration needs from you in any given moment.

If the ballroom approval falls, the legal cover for everything underneath it suddenly becomes a question. The bunker would not necessarily be struck down. It would become contestable, examinable, subject to discovery. If the appeals court rules on June 5th that the ballroom funding architecture is unconstitutional, that the President cannot spend money this way without Congress, then the question of whether the underground was ever legally authorized in the first place becomes a question someone, somewhere, eventually gets to ask in open court. The administration cannot afford that question. So they need it never asked. That is what was in the folder Sunday morning. A demolition charge aimed at the only legal proceeding that could ever ask out loud what is actually being built and how it is being paid for.

The Donors

The donor list is where the lawsuit’s question and the fountain’s price tag finally meet.

The White House released a list of 37 official donors back in October. Palantir. Booz Allen Hamilton. Lockheed Martin. Amazon. Google. Microsoft. Meta. Micron. Coinbase. Blackstone. Caterpillar. Union Pacific. The list goes on like that. What is striking is what is absent. There is not a single luxury brand on the list. No Baccarat. No Steinway. No Hermès. No event venue operator. No catering empire. Nobody who actually throws parties. The kind of companies you would expect to fund a ballroom are conspicuously, comprehensively, almost suspiciously missing.

The companies on the list build classified federal data infrastructure. Unified AI platforms. Military logistics. Hardened continuous-operations power and cooling. Physical security architecture. Cleared cloud computing. Master databases connecting federal agencies to each other. That is the supply chain for what is being built underneath, unless the state dinners are going to be unusually tense.

Of the 37 donors, only one actually disclosed the amount of their contribution as required by law. According to a watchdog organization called CREW, 23 of the 37 donors are active federal lobbyists who failed to report their contributions as required under the Lobbying Disclosure Act. The contract protects donor identities, in its own contractual language, “to the fullest extent practicable.” The one company that did disclose was Vantive, a dialysis company, reporting a $2.5 million contribution dated October 13th, right before a White House dinner held for donors who had given $2.5 million or more. A dialysis company. On a list with Palantir and Lockheed Martin. The only company willing to let the public see the number was a kidney care firm trying to protect its Medicare reimbursements. Everyone else’s contribution is invisible. You do not fight that hard to keep names and amounts secret if the donations are for a ballroom.

What these companies are doing is making positioning bids dolled up as donations. Call it a tip jar with terms and conditions. The contribution is the entry fee for being inside the federal infrastructure that gets built. The contracts that follow are worth orders of magnitude more than what the companies put in, and those contracts are paid for by taxpayers. That is why the fountain across the street from the ballroom got a $17.4 million bill instead of a $3.3 million one.

The Operating System

This is where the fountain, the lawsuit, the contract, the shooting, the letter, and the donor list all collapse into the same building.

The federal government is right now consolidating data on every American across health, identity, financial, and intelligence streams. That data has to be processed somewhere. It has to run on AI infrastructure that is hardened, classified, and physically inside the executive perimeter, because the data is too sensitive and the legal authorities for collecting it are too contested for any of it to live on commercial cloud or in any agency facility subject to normal oversight. The only facility being built right now that meets every one of those specifications is underneath the ballroom.

The donor list is the supply chain for that facility. The funding mechanism is the way that facility gets paid for without Congress being able to vote on it. The shed is the legal cover that lets the facility exist at all. A federal data and AI command facility, under construction inside the White House perimeter, paid for through a mechanism designed to stay invisible, that the next president will inherit and almost certainly will not be able to shut down. The story here is what every president after Trump does with what Trump is leaving behind.

The companies on the donor list make this thesis legible the moment you look at what they are also doing across the federal government right now, as documented fact, sitting in public contracts and court filings. Palantir is building a master database connecting IRS records, Social Security data, immigration status, and Department of Homeland Security records. DOGE, the Department of Government Efficiency, has accessed Social Security data in ways federal courts have already ruled improper. Oracle bought a company called Cerner in 2022 for $28 billion. Cerner runs the electronic health record systems for thousands of American hospitals and for the VA’s nine million veterans. In November 2025, Oracle was designated as the exchange node for the national health interoperability network, the system that allows medical records to be shared between hospitals and federal agencies. By February of this year, that network had moved nearly half a billion health records.

On July 29th, 2025, the same day the ballroom construction was announced, Trump held a White House event called Make Health Tech Great Again. He stood at a podium and said, completely unprompted, “There will be no centralized database, which is a common worry.” Half a billion health records were already moving through the system Oracle had just been designated to operate. He is, technically, correct. There will not be one database. There will be Oracle’s health network, Palantir’s identity network, and DOGE’s financial network, all separate, all running on the same classified infrastructure, all converging in the same hardened facility. You do not need one database if you have one facility where all the separate databases talk to each other.

Oracle has a product, recently authorized at the second-highest federal classification level, that physically installs their hardware inside the customer’s facility. Every other major tech company runs federal cloud from remote data centers. Oracle brings the hardware to you. Like a pizza, except classified. A hospital underground does not make clinical sense. There is no vehicle access, no surface connection, none of what clinical care actually requires. A health data processing facility, in a hardened air-gapped environment, running AI on Oracle’s hospital data and the half-billion records flowing through their exchange network, makes complete sense. The infrastructure being described and the infrastructure being built are a precise match.

June 5th

The shed is a legal device. It exists to give the federal facility underneath it a category to be filed under, a story to be sold to the public, and an approval to ride in on. The donors are co-investors in the operating system that gets built. The funding mechanism is opaque by design. Saturday’s shooting was the trigger for a letter that had already been written and was waiting for an occasion to be sent.

What gets decided on June 5th is whether your money can be spent this way, and not only on this project. The decision will govern the project that comes after, and the one after that, by this president, the next one, and every one who comes after. That is why the DOJ wanted dismissal rather than delay. A delay buys time on a building that is going to finish anyway. A dismissal kills the precedent before any court can examine it. The construction is a sunk cost. The precedent is the asset that survives the administration that built it.

The next time you hear someone say this story is about a ballroom, or about a shooting, or about whether the President is safe at hotels, you can tell them what it is actually about. It is about whether private capital gets to fund classified federal infrastructure inside the executive perimeter, beyond the reach of Congress and the courts, on a deadline calibrated to outlast the administration that built it. It is about whether the next president inherits an operating system they did not authorize and cannot dismantle. It is about whether the Constitution applies when the executive says it does not.

The lawsuit the DOJ tried to kill on Sunday morning is the only reason any of this is being asked at all. The National Trust refused to drop it. June 5th is on the calendar. The answer that comes out of that hearing is going to define what every future president is allowed to build, in secret, with your money, in your name, without your permission.

Read Next: Trump Isn’t Building a Ballroom

Sources Cited