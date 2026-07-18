Trump Addresses the Nation: Fact-Checks + Breakdown - LIVE

Trump gave a primetime address Thursday night announcing the declassification of a pile of documents he says prove American elections are broken beyond defending, and we watched the whole thing together in real time. He wrapped in about twenty five minutes, which for him is practically a haiku. Watch the order he built it in, because the order is the argument: foreign threat, then common sense identification, then non-citizens, arriving at a bill that promises to protect free and fair elections. That bill is the SAVE Act, which passed the House 218 to 213 in February and is sitting in the Senate now, and it would require photo ID at the polls, documentary proof of citizenship in person every time you register or update a registration, and the end of mail voting except for illness, disability, military deployment, or travel. DOJ and DHS launched a joint election integrity map the same night, and its July 10 entry conditions federal funding on states adopting the department’s security measures, which is the identical lever the reconciliation version of the SAVE Act uses in place of a mandate.

Almost none of the premises hold up. Voting and tabulation machines are air gapped, ninety six percent of voters use paper verifiable systems, there is no documented case of a machine flaw flipping a US outcome, and the DEF CON findings someone raised in chat concern election management systems rather than the tabulators themselves. The March 2021 assessment his own first term appointees produced already concluded with high confidence that China considered influence efforts and did not deploy them, and that no foreign actor touched registration, ballots, tabulation, or results. The Michigan case he wants reopened is a stack of fraudulent registration applications that a Muskegon city clerk caught in October 2020 and refused, so none of them ever became voters, and the system he called indefensible is the system that stopped it. His 278,000 non-citizens came only from the four states that cooperated with DHS, while Utah just finished auditing 2,069,640 registrations and confirmed 27, of whom 13 had voted since 2018. That is 0.00025 percent of the ballots cast across four general elections.

Then I went on a tangent about Social Security numbers that I think is the whole ballgame. From 1946 to 1972 the card said so on its face: for Social Security purposes, not for identification. It was created in 1936 so the Treasury could track what it owed you, and it identifies a record rather than a person. Right now agencies query each other through APIs and formal agreements that leave a paper trail, which is how we know ICE asked the IRS for 1.28 million names under their April 2025 memorandum and got about 47,000 verified. A unified identity key erases that trail, one number following you across every system with no agreement to file and nothing to log, and that is the version China has spent roughly five years building and also introduced as national security.

So when people tell me the government already has all of this anyway, my answer is that access and instant action across every domain at once are not the same capability. Today your Social Security number is a reference number sitting in a drawer, and the moment voting requires you to attach a photograph and a citizenship document to it, that card becomes an identification card. An identification card is a key. The election is the delivery mechanism.

Housekeeping

Tuesday lives are moving an hour earlier to 4pm Pacific, 7pm Eastern. Starting next week I am opening every live with one section of the One Big Beautiful Bill until we get through the whole thing, because Trump Accounts were buried in it, the Social Security provisions were buried in it, and some of the people who voted for it have admitted to not reading it. I am building a counterpart to that new DOJ site at therealelectionintegrity.org, which is now live but still being worked on!

Tell your mom, tell your grandma, tell your brother. The machines are not connected to the internet. Go out and be free and don’t be surveilled.

Resources & Links

The speech and the documents

The White House, “Setting the Record Straight: President Trump Declassifies Intel on Foreign Election Interference and Deep State Coverup” (July 17, 2026): https://www.whitehouse.gov/releases/2026/07/setting-the-record-straight-president-trump-declassifies-intel-on-foreign-election-interference-deep-state-coverup/

CNN, “What Trump’s newly declassified documents do and don’t tell us about threats to US elections”: https://www.cnn.com/2026/07/16/politics/what-trumps-newly-declassified-documents-do-and-dont-tell-us-about-threats-to-us-elections

PBS NewsHour, “Fact-checking Trump’s address on China, the 2020 election and what documents show”: https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/fact-checking-trumps-address-on-china-the-2020-election-and-what-documents-show

Defense One, “Declassified China intelligence fails to back up Trump’s false claims about ‘stolen election’”: https://www.defenseone.com/threats/2026/07/trump-stretches-declassified-china-intelligence-broader-2020-election-claims/414852/

Elections, machines, and the actual numbers

ODNI / National Intelligence Council, Foreign Threats to the 2020 US Federal Elections, ICA 2020-00078D (March 10, 2021): https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/assessments/ICA-declass-16MAR21.pdf

Institute for Responsive Government, “Why We Can Trust Voting Machines”: https://responsivegov.org/research/why-we-can-trust-voting-machines-2/

NIST, Voting Security Recommendations: https://www.nist.gov/itl/voting/security-recommendations

Bridge Michigan, “Fact check: Trump seeks probe of 2020 Muskegon vote registration fraud”: https://bridgemi.com/michigan-government/fact-check-president-trump-seeks-probe-of-2020-muskegon-voter-fraud/

Utah Office of the Lieutenant Governor, full citizenship review summary (May 2026): https://ltgovernor.utah.gov/wp-content/uploads/CITIZENSHIP-FULL-SUMMARY-2.pdf

Democracy Docket, “Non-citizen voting: Utah finds just 13 invalid ballots out of millions cast”: https://www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/non-citizen-voting-utah-finds-just-13-invalid-ballots-out-of-millions-cast/

The SAVE Act

Congress.gov, H.R. 22 full text: https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/house-bill/22/text

Congressional Research Service, “SAVE America Act and Federal Voter Registration Policy and Law”: https://www.congress.gov/crs-product/IF12902

Bipartisan Policy Center, “Six Things to Know About the SAVE America Act” (updated July 2026): https://bipartisanpolicy.org/article/five-things-to-know-about-the-save-act/

Social Security as an identity key

SSA History, “When did Social Security cards bear the legend NOT FOR IDENTIFICATION?”: https://www.ssa.gov/history/hfaq.html

SSA History, design version history of the SSN card: https://www.ssa.gov/history/ssn/ssncards.html

SSA Office of Retirement and Disability Policy, “The Story of the Social Security Number”: https://www.ssa.gov/policy/docs/ssb/v69n2/v69n2p55.html

Economic Policy Institute, “ICE and IRS reach agreement to share taxpayer information of suspected undocumented immigrants”: https://www.epi.org/policywatch/ice-and-irs-reach-agreement-to-share-taxpayer-information-of-suspected-undocumented-immigrants/

Federal News Network / AP, “Court says the IRS can continue to share immigrants’ taxpayer data with ICE” (February 2026): https://federalnewsnetwork.com/litigation/2026/02/court-says-the-irs-can-continue-to-share-immigrants-taxpayer-data-with-ice/

The new government sites