The Drey Dossier

The Drey Dossier

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The Drey Dossier | LIVE with Sen. Cory Booker: The $110B Foreign-Funded Media Takeover

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The Drey Dossier and Senate In Session
Apr 29, 2026

Thank you so much to everyone who watched the live with Senator Cory Booker. Your presence, your questions, and your attention to this story mean everything. This is exactly the kind of issue that needs eyes on it, and you showed up—which is why he did. Thank you.

SPECIAL THANK YOU to the Rough Rider Tier, who have been the engine behind the Drey Dossier for $5/month. Truly, my gratitude is endless.

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A little about this conversation…

What Is This Merger?

Paramount Skydance (the company formed after Skydance acquired Paramount in 2024) is buying Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD); the parent of CNN, HBO, Max, TNT, Warner Bros. Pictures, and Discovery for approximately $110.9 billion in cash.

If this deal closes, one single company will control:

  • CNN, HBO, Max, CBS, CBS News, Paramount+, TNT, TBS, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, BET, Food Network, HGTV, Discovery, Cartoon Network, and more

  • Warner Bros. Pictures, Paramount Pictures, and New Line Cinema

  • 59 cable networks and streaming platforms with over 200 million subscribers worldwide

  • Harry Potter, Game of Thrones, DC Comics, Star Trek, Mission: Impossible, SpongeBob SquarePants

WBD shareholders approved the deal on April 23, 2026. It is now awaiting U.S. (DOJ, FCC) and international (EU, UK, Canada) regulatory approval, expected to close Q3 2026.

The Numbers

Total purchase price ~$110.9 billion

Price per WBD share $31.00 (147% premium over its pre-deal price of $12.54)

Debt load of combined company ~$79 billion

Foreign investment from Gulf sovereign wealth funds ~$24 billion

Foreign ownership of new Paramount post-close 49.5%

Gulf sovereign funds’ share of equity alone 38.5%

Larry Ellison’s personal guarantee $40.4 billion

Oracle shares already pledged as collateral ~30% of Ellison’s total stake (~$69B in pledged value)

Netflix breakup fee Paramount already paid (Feb. 2026) $2.8 billion

Regulatory reverse termination fee owed if deal is blocked $7 billion

David Zaslav (WBD CEO) golden parachute Up to $887 million (shareholders voted against it — non-binding)

California state film tax credits received by WBD (March 2026) $127.9 million

The Foreign Entanglement

On April 27, 2026, Paramount filed with the FCC acknowledging that post-close, 49.5% of its equity will be foreign-owned — the majority from three Gulf sovereign wealth funds:

  • Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF): ~$10–12 billion

  • Qatar Investment Authority (QIA): ~$6 billion

  • Abu Dhabi’s L’Imad Holding Company: ~$6 billion

Paramount says these investors hold zero voting rights and are purely passive — which is how they’re avoiding a mandatory CFIUS (national security) review. Critics, including Senator Booker and six other Democratic senators, have argued that passive status doesn’t eliminate soft-power influence, especially given Saudi Arabia’s record on press freedom.

Key Resources & Sources

Government & Official Filings

Congressional & Political Scrutiny

Foreign Investment Deep Dives

Financing & Debt

Executive Pay / Golden Parachute

California / Labor Pushback

  • Entertainment and California Regulators Push BackNPR

  • California AG Takes Swipe at Trump Over DealYahoo Finance

  • Disney, WBD Nab $125M+ in California Tax Credits (March 2026)Hollywood Reporter

European / International Regulatory Progress

  • Paramount Claims Early European Regulatory ProgressDeadline

Comprehensive Overview

  • Wikipedia: Proposed Acquisition of WBD by Paramount SkydanceWikipedia

  • Deadline: Merger Confirmed — Full DetailsDeadline

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