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The Drey Dossier | LIVE with Sen. Cory Booker: The $110B Foreign-Funded Media Takeover
A recording from The Drey Dossier's live video
Apr 29
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The Drey Dossier
and
Senate In Session
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23:15
You're Paying for Trump’s Ballroom
I was on a train from D.C.
Apr 28
•
The Drey Dossier
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192
640
25:35
Warner Bros. Shareholders: You’re Being Lied To (vote is Thursday)
It is 11:15pm Saturday night and I am in the SEC’s EDGAR database, which is a sentence I never thought I would type twice in one month, and yet here we…
Apr 19
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The Drey Dossier
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22:13
Why Iran's Blockade Is an Oracle Story
If you have been following this newsletter, you know I have spent a long time tracking Oracle through nearly every corner of American infrastructure…
Apr 13
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The Drey Dossier
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256
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18:51
It’s Time. Drey V. Oracle
The Third Amendment Case Nobody's Filed Yet
Apr 8
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The Drey Dossier
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28:05
The Shy Girl AI Scandal Is Way Worse Than You Think
The weeds are already being decided.
Apr 2
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The Drey Dossier
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29:52
March 2026
How The Illegal Iran War is Profiting the World's Worst People with Drey Dossier
A recording from The Drey Dossier and THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali's live video
Mar 31
•
The Drey Dossier
and
THE LEFT HOOK with Wajahat Ali
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45:19
The War That Funded A Merger
We are on day 27 of the war with Iran, and somewhere in that fog there is a truth about alliances that nobody in Washington will say out loud: you do…
Mar 27
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The Drey Dossier
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17:46
91 Percent Human: The Shy Girl AI Scandal
When I was nineteen, I wrote a poem about flowers that never blossomed.
Mar 22
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The Drey Dossier
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413
24:35
Do No Harm (Terms and Conditions May Apply)
“Whatever I see or hear in the lives of my patients, whether in connection with my professional practice or not, which ought not to be spoken of…
Mar 18
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The Drey Dossier
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586
23:45
Lyin' Country Safari
Larry Ellison owns a private island in Hawaii, a Forbes Five Star oceanfront resort in Palm Beach that he paid $277 million for, and a wellness retreat…
Mar 13
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The Drey Dossier
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28:28
The Cloud Is a Battlefield, and You're Enlisted
On March 1, 2026, Iranian drones hit three Amazon data centers in the UAE and Bahrain.
Mar 8
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The Drey Dossier
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19:13
© 2026 Audrey Henson
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