About The Drey Dossier

I’m Audrey. Most people call me Drey.

I follow power. Not the kind that announces itself, but the kind that operates through infrastructure nobody’s watching - the dark corners of databases, the money flows, the corporate structures designed to obscure who actually controls what.

This is open-source investigative journalism (OSINT). I use publicly available information to answer questions institutions either won’t ask or can’t answer: Who actually controls this? Where does the money really go? Why do these timelines keep lining up? The tools are public records, corporate filings, regulatory documents, social media archaeology, pattern recognition across datasets most people don’t know exist.

The work is simple: trace the connections, build the timeline, show the receipts.

The Drey Dossier is an independent investigative platform that operates like a serialized, open-source intelligence brief for the public.

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