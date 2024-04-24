The Drey Dossier

The Drey Dossier

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About The Drey Dossier

I’m Audrey. Most people call me Drey.

I follow power. Not the kind that announces itself, but the kind that operates through infrastructure nobody’s watching - the dark corners of databases, the money flows, the corporate structures designed to obscure who actually controls what.

This is open-source investigative journalism (OSINT). I use publicly available information to answer questions institutions either won’t ask or can’t answer: Who actually controls this? Where does the money really go? Why do these timelines keep lining up? The tools are public records, corporate filings, regulatory documents, social media archaeology, pattern recognition across datasets most people don’t know exist.

The work is simple: trace the connections, build the timeline, show the receipts.

The Drey Dossier is an independent investigative platform that operates like a serialized, open-source intelligence brief for the public.

Subscription Tiers

Free Subscribers:

  • All investigations, full access

  • Real-time reporting as stories develop

  • Everything I publish, no paywall

Rough Riders ($5/month):

  • Everything free subscribers get

  • DEDUCED - Weekly series teaching OSINT investigative techniques (New Episodes released every Saturday)

  • You get to join the Rough Riders Group chat and contribute to helping build this wonderful community!

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Investigating the intersection of Power x Tech x Politics

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